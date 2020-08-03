PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The one-way aisle signs are ready at Uncle Bobbie’s in Germantown. The coffee shop and book store reopens Tuesday after being shut down during the pandemic.
It’s been a tough two weeks for the Black-owned business. A burglar and vandals hit the shop twice on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue.
The community helped clean up and made donations to help fund the relaunch. So far, nearly $85,000 has been raised for Uncle Bobbie’s.
“There’s so much beauty in Philadelphia, so much beauty in Germantown and we saw all of it when these things happened,” owner Marc Lamont Hill said. “Our job is to do our business as well as possible but also to be a community hub, to be a place where people feel security and safety, to be a place where people get a sense of normalcy, where they can see community again, where people can feel like there’s some possibility and reason for hope and optimism.”
