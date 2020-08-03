Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting sent two 20-year-old men to the hospital in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 16th Street and West Lehigh Avenue.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say one victim was shot in the thigh and ankle.
The other victim was shot in the leg.
Both victims are in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.