By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night’s game between the Phillies and Yankees in New York has been postponed because of all the rain expected from Tropical Storm Isaias. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Tropical Storm Warning Issued As Isaias Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Flooding & Strong Winds To Region

The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, which will begin at 4:04 p.m., and the Phillies will be the home team for the second game.

The second game will start approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, according to the Phillies.

