PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tropical Storm Isaias is steadily making its way up the East Coast. Eyewitness News spoke to the Director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami Ken Graham to find out what kind of impact the storm could have on our region.
“You’re going to get that rainfall. We’re really looking at a moderate risk of some of that flash flooding,” Graham said. “The water comes down quickly, this tropical rainfall just is very efficient, the drops are very close together so the water can add up really quick so a lot of rainfall. But on top that you start putting tropical-storm-force wind gusts on top of saturated soil you can see some trees down in areas, power outages, so we’re expecting that impact, and it looks like it will affect a lot of people.”
Graham says we’ll probably begin seeing tropical-storm-force winds early Tuesday morning.
