PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will return to the field Monday night after being postponed for a week due to coronavirus exposure. The Phillies will head to New York to play the Yankees tonight after reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.
First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
The Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts on Saturday after a coach and clubhouse staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after the Phils’ series with the Miami Marlins, but MLB reportedly believes the tests were false positives.
The teams home-and-home series against the New York Yankees last week was rescheduled for precautionary reasons after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a weekend series against the Phils.
The Phillies’ series against the Toronto Blue Jays, originally scheduled to start last Friday, was postponed. It’s unclear when the two teams will make up the games.
