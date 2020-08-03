PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coalition of teacher organizations gathered in Spring Garden Monday to demand safer schools. Rallygoers held a car parade at School District of Philadelphia headquarters on Broad Street.
Philadelphia will start the school year all online. But organizers say school buildings need to be made safer before students return.
Rally organizers are also calling for equitable access to online learning and increases in staffing.
They say COVID-19 is just the latest threat to health inside school buildings. They say asbestos and lead remain a concern.
“The teachers at my school, we just don’t feel is safe for students or teachers. So we’re just here to lift our voices and to demand that we have a safe learning environment for students and teachers,” teacher Cortnee Love said.
Another rally was held outside Comcast headquarters at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard Monday. Teachers and students say Comcast should provide free internet access to all Philadelphia children before the school year begins.
Students will be online only until at least Nov. 17.
You must log in to post a comment.