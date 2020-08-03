Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney will spend $10 million in CARES Act funding to get unemployed workers retrained in new jobs. He discussed the new workforce development program Monday morning.
“Thousands of Delawareans are out of work. Many businesses are operating at a lower capacity and the labor market has changed considerably,” Gov. Carney said.
The state said it is reaching out to the business community to find out what jobs are needed now, especially as the pandemic continues.
