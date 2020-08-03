PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is facing attempted murder charges for the shooting of a 7-year-old boy on his front porch in West Philadelphia. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Linder.
Zamar Jones was playing with his toys around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.
FIRST LOOK: Christopher Linder, 27, man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Zamar Jones, 7, who was playing on his West Philly porch when a shootout happened in front of his home. Zamar remains in critical condition @ CHOP with a gunshot wound to the head. pic.twitter.com/Ex2IREyt45
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 3, 2020
Police say at least 16 shots were fired.
Jones was shot in the head.
He is now in a coma at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
CBS3 spoke with a family friend, who says everyone on the block loves the little boy.
Police are still searching for two other suspects.
