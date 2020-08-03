PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City Wawa store is closing its doors for good. Officials tell Eyewitness News the Wawa store on Broad and Walnut Streets will permanently shut down following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision was a difficult one,” Wawa said in a statement. “Due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable.”
The location opened up in 2015 and has been a popular late-night spot for bargoers.
However, in recent years the store was forced to change its 24/7 hours due to homelessness and crime near the Wawa.
Nearby Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 13th and Chestnut Streets remain open.
