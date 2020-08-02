CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers released a hype video to get fans ready as the team resumes their quest for the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Of course Gritty was a huge part of the video.

The mascot leads a “let’s go Flyers” chant along with virtual fans.

The chant gets louder as Gritty beats his drum to the sound of the chant.

The Flyers tweeted out the video with the caption, “We hear your voice. We feel the Passion. You’re with us #AnytimeAnywhere.”

Sunday’s game is the first game of a round-robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

