PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers released a hype video to get fans ready as the team resumes their quest for the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Of course Gritty was a huge part of the video.
The mascot leads a “let’s go Flyers” chant along with virtual fans.
The chant gets louder as Gritty beats his drum to the sound of the chant.
The Flyers tweeted out the video with the caption, “We hear your voice. We feel the Passion. You’re with us #AnytimeAnywhere.”
We hear your 𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲. We feel the 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻.
𝗬𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀. #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/UcyWHmI7GS
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 2, 2020
Sunday’s game is the first game of a round-robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
