By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Upper Darby police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing from a donation jar at the Wawa on West Chester Pike. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is being asked to contact police at 610-734-7693.

