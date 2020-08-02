Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Upper Darby police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing from a donation jar at the Wawa on West Chester Pike. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.
The Upper Darby Police are attempting to locate the pictured male in reference to a theft of a donation jar that occurred this morning at approximately 0440 hours at the Wawa located on West Chester Pike. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 610-734-7693. pic.twitter.com/SAxPM38AXs
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 2, 2020
Anyone with any information about the suspect is being asked to contact police at 610-734-7693.
You must log in to post a comment.