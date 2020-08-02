PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are still looking for two men in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left a 7-year-old boy fighting for his life.

Family spokesperson Makeeba McNeely told Eyewitness News Zamar Jones is in a coma at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with his parents by his side.

“If this man knew the little boy that he hurt, he would be hurting the way we’re hurting,” McNeely said.

Family spokesperson shared this photo of Zamar Jones with me. The 7y/o was playing with toys on the porch of his home on the 200 blk of N. Simpson St in West Philly Sat. night, when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout & was shot in the head. He is critical @ CHOP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/J5isDyplZ5 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 2, 2020

Zamar’s toys remain on the porch of his West Philly home on the 200 block of North Simpson Street. Police say Zamar was playing with those toys around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout where at least 16 shots were exchanged. Little Zamar was shot in the head.

“I have grandkids that boy’s age and if you’re not safe on your own porch where are you safe?” Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. asked following the shooting.

McNeely says Zamar is the youngest of six siblings, who call him “Jojo,” and he’s beloved on the block for his friendly nature.

“He played and joked with everybody,” she said. “From the youngest to the oldest loved him.”

Police have one man in custody. Investigators say he drove a Chevy Silverado on North Simpson Street and opened fire on a group of men. He then crashed into a GMC Yukon, jumped in and drove off. Officers were able to catch him when he returned to try to get back into the Silverado. Police continue to search for two men in the group who pulled out guns and returned fire.

Last night, Zamar Jones, 7, was shot in the head while playing with toys on his porch on the 200 Block of N. Simpson St. His life matters. Two men are wanted for shooting him. Turn them in! pic.twitter.com/hINihLEq32 — Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) August 3, 2020

“We do know we have group on group violence in this particular area, but it’s too early to say what this is actually about,” First Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

McNeely, one of a growing group of fed up neighbors, has strong words for the men who left Zamar’s family praying for a miracle.

“You shot someone you weren’t even shooting at,” she said. “And he’s a baby, he ain’t begin to live his life, you ain’t begin to live your life. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Police have not yet released the name of the man they have in custody. But Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Saturday night that investigators have strong leads, including surveillance video, that will hopefully lead to the other two shooters. The men got away in a maroon Ford Taurus that was later recovered.

Anyone with information that may help police in the investigation is urged to call the tipline at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.