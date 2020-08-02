Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third day in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 among players and staff members. This comes a day after the Phils’ home-and-home series with the New York Yankees was rescheduled to begin Monday.
The Phillies allowed players to return to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday for staggered workouts.
While Phillies’ Scheduled To Resume Playing Monday, Some Fans Believe MLB Should Pull Plug On 2020 Season
Workouts will continue Sunday as the team prepares to resume its season.
