MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old Coatesville man dead. According to police, the crash happened Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in Milford.
Police say a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was traveling north on South DuPont Boulevard approaching Buccaneer Boulevard. That is when police say the vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and struck a traffic light support post.
The 19-year-old driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
