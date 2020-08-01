PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — McDonald’s is raising money to help critically ill children who stay at local Ronald McDonald houses. Coca-Cola’s insulated beverage sleeves are now on sale for just $5 at participating McDonald’s restaurants.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The initiative dubbed “Sleeves for Support” will help all families who visit or stay in Philadelphia area houses while receiving medical care.
The effort helps make up for other fundraising efforts curtailed by the pandemic.
“This is just helping to generate some additional funds without having to traffic in our dining areas,” Derek Giacomanto, an owner of a McDonalds in Frankford, said. “We’re just trying to find ways to supplement the Ronald McDonald House. Part of these proceeds for the $5 will go directly to our Ronald McDonald House charities that help to support the seriously ill children.”
CBS3 is a longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, but our annual telethon fundraising drive was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.