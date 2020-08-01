Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 34-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia. It happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.
Authorities say the victim was shot twice in his chest and four times in his left thigh.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made as an investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.