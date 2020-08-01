PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia, police said Saturday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street.

Police said the child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police say he was “caught in the crossfire.” A 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The police commissioner says the child is in “grave condition.” This is happening right now in the 200 block of North Simpson in West Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 2, 2020

The boy was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said a suspect has been taken custody.

My statement on tonight's senseless shooting of a child: pic.twitter.com/IIZE8FbY2P — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) August 2, 2020

“We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred this evening on the 200 block of Simpson Street. An innocent [7]-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.

“Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected. While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility — police, and community — to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

