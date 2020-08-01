Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help finding 9-year-old Anjy Senat. According to police, Anjy was last seen Friday, July 31 at his home on the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Street around 7 p.m.
He is described as 4-foot-1 inches tall, around 90 pounds with a thin build. Police say he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray pants.
He may be riding a green BMX bicycle, according to police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anjy Senat is asked to contact police at 215-686-3153.
