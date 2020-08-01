Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies announced Saturday that there are no new cases of COVID-19 among players or staff. This is the second straight day the team has reported no new cases.
The Phillies also announced that players will be permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning Saturday afternoon.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 1, 2020
A coach and clubhouse staff member tested positive after the Phils’ series with the Miami Marlins last weekend.
The Phillies series against the Toronto Blue Jays, which was supposed to start today, is postponed.
The team is scheduled to play again on Tuesday, in Miami.
You must log in to post a comment.