PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies reported no new cases of the coronavirus among players or staff on Saturday. The Phils also opened up Citizens Bank Park to players for staggered workouts, their first since Wednesday.
A coach and clubhouse staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after the Phils’ series with the Miami Marlins last weekend, but MLB reportedly believes the tests were false positives.
The Phillies, who haven’t played since July 26, will return to the field on Monday night in New York to face the Yankees in a four-game home-and-home series that was originally scheduled last week.
The Phillies-Yankees will play two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday and Tuesday and then conclude their series Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The dates are to be determined.
The Phillies’ series against the Toronto Blue Jays, originally scheduled to start on Friday, was postponed. It’s unclear when the two teams will make up the games.
