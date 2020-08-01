PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no more grace period for drivers caught speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard. Beginning today, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will start issuing fines.
Any vehicle electronically clocked traveling more than 11 miles over the speed limit will be mailed a ticket. Violators face fines up to $150.
Starting tomorrow, Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras installed at 8 intersections on Roosevelt Boulevard will begin issuing violations to vehicles traveling in excess of 11 miles per hour. More details ⬇️ https://t.co/12lykJvdPM
— The PPA (@PhilaParking) July 31, 2020
“The whole idea of the program is slow down. So even the fines are adjusted so that the faster you are going, the more you’re going to pay,” PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said. “So simply slowing down in and of itself is part of the message here.
The PPA says Roosevelt Boulevard is a unique road.
Because the boulevard runs through a residential area, the city says getting speed under control is one of its top priorities.
