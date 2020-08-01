Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are helping neighborhood businesses reopen safely by providing necessary protective gear for workers. Members of City Council gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday morning to assemble 10,000 PPE kits.
The kits will be distributed to community development corporations, then to local businesses.
Local company Minuteman Press of Philadelphia provided totes with the slogan “Reopen with Care.”
“We must get our economy going, but we also must be safe,” Council President Darrell Clarke said.
The convention center donated the space needed to assemble the kits and still allow for proper social distancing.
You must log in to post a comment.