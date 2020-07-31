HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — Disturbing video out of North Jersey shows a woman being assaulted inside a Staples store after allegedly asking another customer to put on a face mask. It happened Wednesday in Hackensack.
The victim was using a fax machine when the suspect walked in with her mask pulled below her mouth.
When the victim allegedly asked the woman to cover up, the suspect grabbed the victim’s cane and threw her to the ground.
“She wasn’t wearing it either. She was wearing it below her chin and I said you really should put on your mask and she proceeded to curse at me,” the victim said.
The victim says she just recently had liver transplant surgery.
She suffered a fractured left tibia in the attack.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
