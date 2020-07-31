Comments
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) – Sixteen-year-old Kendall Kemm from Malvern is swinging a golf club for the first time in six years. She lost use of her left hand after having a stroke in 2014.
Her mother took video of her one-handed golf swing and it quickly went viral. It was even shown on ESPN.
Professional golfer Nick Faldo responded with his own video offering Kemm personalized tips.
Kemm’s mother says her daughter is now interested in learning more about the game.
