PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Senator Cory Booker, of New Jersey, took part in a Joe Biden campaign event Friday. Sen. Booker hosted a virtual call. The topic of conversation was the former vice president’s pandemic recovery plan.
After the call, Janelle Burrell spoke exclusively with the senator about several topics, including the $600 federal unemployment benefit which expires today, and the stalemate on Capitol Hill when it comes to negotiations on a new stimulus package.
“I can’t say optimism is something I am relying on but I am determined. In other words, this will be catastrophic for people all over the country,” Booker said. “I’m angry, I’m offended and I can’t believe I’m in a body that the majority of people there are millionaires and they’re squabbling over at a time that we see from the economic news another increase in the number of people asking for unemployment benefits.”
Sen. Booker also criticized the president’s leadership on the pandemic, saying he has been undercutting medical professionals.
