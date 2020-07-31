Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two lawmakers in the New Jersey Assembly want to make it a crime if you’re not masked up in Garden State stores. Democrats Ralph Caputo and Valerie Vainieri Huttle say the bill they introduced would increase mask usage and cut down on COVID-19 spread.
The bill would make not wearing a mask in a store a petty disorderly persons offense.
Penalties could include a $500 fine and possible jail time.
The bill comes as New Jersey’s coronavirus caseload and the rate of transmission have climbed higher and are “setting off alarms,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
