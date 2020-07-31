Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 40-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Friday night. It happened on the 2500 block of Ingersoll Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
Police say a 27-year-old man a 26-year-old man are both in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
