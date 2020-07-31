PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Isaias has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane overnight Thursday. It is now the second hurricane to form in the Atlantic for the 2020 season.

The storm will continue to dump loads of rain and strong winds over the southern Bahamas. Further intensification is expected through the weekend as the storm makes its closest approach to Florida. Impacts across Florida are expected as early as Saturday morning.

Hurricane #Isaias now near the Southeastern Bahamas. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of Florida's east coast. Dangerous rip currents possible at the Jersey Shore starting this weekend. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Us0KftsECO — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 31, 2020

Isaias could briefly reach category 2 status sometime this weekend.

The storm will likely move northwest through the weekend and skirt the Florida coast. The cone of concern now includes Florida and the Carolinas in its potential landfall.

Isais is a storm we will be closely watching because there is interest in our region early next week. By Monday night the storm could potentially begin to shift north and east.

At this time, it looks like the center of the storm will be tracking very close to the coast of New Jersey, bringing with it tropical rainfall By Tuesday of next week. Heavy rain, strong winds and unsettled beaches are certainly not out of the question for our region starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. The exact track is still to be determined.

Keep in mind this is a fluid weather event that can drastically change our forecast.

