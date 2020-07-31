Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some cool, new technology is bringing NBA fans into the stands down in Orlando–not in person, but virtually. Each home team can select about 300 fans from all over the world, to log-in, and cheer for their team.
Their images will be projected onto large screens set up in the stands.
It’s all in real-time, so fans can react naturally to the plays.
It’s unclear how the Sixers will select their virtual fans for each game.
But Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons want to take it a step further.
They said they’d actually like to hear some virtual boos, to make them feel right at home.
