PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suburban community is still in shock Friday night after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by an ex-boyfriend earlier this week. A very emotional vigil for Morgan McCaffery was held in Northeast Philadelphia.

Hundreds of people gathered to remember a young woman whose life was tragically cut short at the young age of 18-years-old.

Some in attendance didn’t know McCaffery very well but say they were here to lift up the family.

“Morgan actually grew up on this block. We lived next door to each other, she was my neighbor. But she was more than my neighbor, she was my best friend and my sister,” friend Brittney Beounitis said.

The crowd continues to grow for the candle light vigil of Morgan McCaffery on the 3500 block of Oakmont Street. Hundreds of people are here. Some here say they didn’t know her well, but wanted to come to support the family. pic.twitter.com/Polf9OSO0y — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) July 31, 2020

On Monday, Northeast Philadelphia lost its “Oakmont Angel.”

Police say McCaffery’s life was brutally taken by another teen with a knife near the Abington train station.

Her friends and family are devastated.

“She was so genuine. Morgan put everyone before herself without a doubt. She always wanted to be the helping hand,” Beounitis said.

McCaffery’s family says she was in an on and off-again relationship with the alleged killer, 18-year-old Gilbert Newton.

On Friday night, her loved ones chose to think about the good times.

Like McCaffery’s neighbor who watched her grow up from a child.

“Morgan was a great kid. She had a lot of friends, everyone loved her,” Pat Dempsey said.

The crowd began to spill into the street on the 3500 block of Oakmont Street to remember the young woman who left an imprint on her community.

Newton faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder and is being held on a no-bail status.