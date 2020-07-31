PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia health officials are tracking how many people are wearing masks. Using security cameras at retail stores and SEPTA stations, officials are monitoring mask use.
The current assessment is 76% of Philadelphians are using face coverings.
As the virus continues to spread mainly among people under 40, officials are also urging some families to wear masks inside their homes.
“Most residents are doing the right thing but not quite enough. This is something that should really be standard equipment when you get out of the house,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “Have them wear a mask when they’re around you and even inside the house when they have been out and about, and you should wear a mask when you’re around them.”
