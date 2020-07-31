Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials presented a road map for a potentially dangerous resurgence of coronavirus this fall. Plans call for a responsive small working group that will be ready to implement rules if new coronavirus cases rise.
A second recommendation: getting enough PPE in place.
“Being able to learn our lessons and expand on how not we can just have greater supply but also use of our PPE in both our health care sectors and other parts of our community that need to make sure that our community is safe,” Dr. Nancy Chen, chair of the Delaware Health Care Commission, said.
The Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee is comprised of 46 people working in three groups to address health, equity and business issues during the pandemic.
