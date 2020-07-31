TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey’s coronavirus caseload and the rate of transmission have climbed higher and are “setting off alarms,” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Despite the rise in cases, Murphy said New Jersey hospitals reported no new deaths for the day ending 10 p.m. Thursday for the first time since March 10, which the governor said was an “extraordinary milestone.”
There were 699 new positive cases reported Friday, up from 261 on Thursday, Murphy said. The rate of transmission, which indicates the number of people an infected person passes the virus to, climbed to 1.35 from 1.14.
“The numbers are setting off alarms that we take very seriously,” Murphy said.
Murphy didn’t announce any rollback to the second of three stages of reopening, but he said the administration wouldn’t “sit and take it much longer.”
The total number of positive cases stands at nearly 182,000. There were 10 new deaths reported overnight, putting the death toll at 13,944, with 1,875 fatalities deemed likely from COVID-19.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
