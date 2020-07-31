(CBS Local)- CBS will be honoring the life of civil rights activist and longtime Congressman John Lewis by airing a one hour prime-time special on Tuesday, August 4 from 10-11 p.m. EST, featuring musical performances, interviews, inspirational conversations and more.

The special, titled John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Brad Pitt and will celebrate the mission of Lewis’ life, getting into “good trouble.” Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment in partnership with CBS Entertainment and CBS News the special will take viewers inside Lewis’ life, his work, and the principles that guided him: wisdom, courage, power, faith and inspiration.

“John Lewis was an extraordinary man,” said Winfrey in a statement. “A man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals.”

Lewis was a civil rights icon who took part in and helped organize the 1963 March On Washington, D.C. and went on to serve in Congress for over three decades. He died on July 17 at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Using CBS News’ archive of interviews, the special explores Lewis’ life before the civil rights movement, his work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his efforts to fight against bullies and bigots, his work in Congress and his devotion to faith.

“Congressman Lewis was one of the most prominent and forceful voices for change in this country. Losing that voice now is so difficult as the country confronts structural racism. But John Lewis gave us the will and the way to continue his work,” said Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News in a statement. “This special reminds us the journey will not be easy, and there’s no turning back.”

“His commitment to the cause was unwavering, his sacrifices immeasurable,” said King in a statement. “And he should forever be remembered in the ‘pantheon of patriots.’”

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Susan Zirinsky, Jack Sussman and Kim Godwin are executive producers on the project. For CBS News, Alvin Patrick, Judy Tygard and Mitch Weitzner are executive producers.

“This is a celebration of the ‘boy from Troy,’” said Perry in a statement. “A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing in of the first Black United States president.”