FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Wawa is adding a freestanding drive-thru location in Lower Bucks County. Wawa announced its plans Thursday to build the drive-thru location in Falls Township.

The drive-thru Wawa will be located at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove Roads.

The location will be solely focused on drive-thru and curbside pickup service where customers can use state-of-the-art technology to quickly order Wawa’s most popular items.

Customers will be able to order food and beverages including value meals, combo meals, coffee and specialty beverages.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive-thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” Wawa Director of Construction Terri Micklin said. “It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

Wawa says they hope to begin construction on the drive-thru location in late August.

The targeted opening date is December 2020.

The location will offer employment opportunities to 25 people, including four full-time positions.

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” Micklin said. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Falls Township officials, who are providing us with the approvals and support of this newly designed store format that will be of benefit to the community.”

Wawa will also be adding a drive-thru feature to a new store that is currently under construction in Westhampton, New Jersey.