BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Dramatic video shows a horse being rescued from a burning barn in Bucks County. Two officers from the Hilltown Township Police Department, Matthew Reiss and Kristian Hanus, entered the burning barn to get the horse out.
They were helped by a farm worker.
Just moments after the rescue last Thursday, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
Eight people were treated at the scene and four people were transported to area hospitals.
Both officers had minor injuries.
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
