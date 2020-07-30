PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 30 animals from a Northampton County home due to welfare concerns on Wednesday. PSPCA officers removed 23 dogs, including Chihuahua and pitbull breeds, and seven cats from a property in Easton after reports of unsanitary conditions at the home.

When officers arrived at the home they saw eight dogs through the open windows and they could smell the odor of dog waste. Once inside the property, a large number of dogs were running loose, while some remained inside crates.

Officials say there was trash, dog waste and urine throughout the property and the temperature inside was well above 100 degrees.

Some of the animals had concerning medical conditions including hair loss, overgrown nails, and thin body conditions.

All the animals were removed and taken to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to receive further diagnostics and treatment by animal hospital staff.

The PSPCA says nearly all of the animals were surrendered to the organization but three adult dogs and three puppies. Those animals will remain in the care of the organization until they are surrendered by the owner or through the courts.

Once the surrendered animals are medically stable they will be in search of forever homes.

“This case highlights our continued dedication to saving animals through the worst of working conditions,” Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA Nicole Wilson said. “The officers spent hours inside this home with a heat index of 107 degrees with high levels of ammonia.”

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other cases involving animal cruelty, is asked to contact the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 1-866-601-SPCA.