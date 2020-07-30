Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the second time in just four days, someone has broken into a popular Philadelphia coffee shop. New video shows smashed windows at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Germantown.
This time it appears vandals didn’t take anything from the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue but on Sunday thieves broke in and reportedly stole an iPad and $600.
The owner says he has more questions than answers on why this keeps happening.
