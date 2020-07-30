CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the second time in just four days, someone has broken into a popular Philadelphia coffee shop. New video shows smashed windows at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Germantown.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

This time it appears vandals didn’t take anything from the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue but on Sunday thieves broke in and reportedly stole an iPad and $600.

The owner says he has more questions than answers on why this keeps happening.

Comments