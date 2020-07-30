Police: At Least 18 Shots Fired In Deadly Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia late Wednesday night. Police are now searching for his killer. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 6500 block of Saybrook Avenue.

The victim had been shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives found 18 spent shell casings at that scene.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
