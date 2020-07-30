PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ return to the field is being pushed back again after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Phillies-Blue Jays series scheduled to take place in Philadelphia this weekend has been postponed.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 30, 2020
“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they’re working through,” Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. “We’re not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed.”
All activity at Citizens Bank Park was halted until further notice on Thursday because someone on the coaching staff and home clubhouse staff received positive COVID-19 test results.
None of the Phillies’ players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, but the incubation period for the virus is two to 14 days.
The Phillies’ season was placed on hold earlier this week when more than a dozen Miami Marlin players and coaches tested positive for the virus following a three-game series in Philadelphia.
