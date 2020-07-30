Philadelphia Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the corner of North 12th Street and 69th Avenue.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police found a 38-year-old man face down on the sidewalk. He was shot several times.
Investigators say they also found a backpack and doctors found a gun when the victim got to the hospital.
“They found a gun in the victim’s waistband. So we don’t know if he ever had a chance to pull that gun or fire that gun but that will be part of our investigation,”
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are checking surveillance cameras to help them solve this case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.