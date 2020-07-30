Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The head of the Philadelphia NAACP is resisting calls to step down for his anti-Semitic post on Facebook. Minister Rodney Muhammad has been under fire since he shared this post last week.
Several leaders, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have called for Muhammad to resign.
But Muhammad released a statement Thursday and did not address those calls for his resignation.
He said, “I do regret the insult, pain and offense it caused to all, particularly those of the Jewish community by this unfortunate episode. Our aim now is to engage in thoughtful, meaningful and we hope productive dialogue between our communities.”
