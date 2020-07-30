PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tweet Thursday by President Trump is getting a lot of attention. He floated the idea of delaying the presidential election.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
In response, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who is responsible for overseeing elections, tweeted “The 2020 General Election in Philadelphia will be held on November 3rd, 2020. Whether in person or by mail, it will be accurate and fair.”
The 2020 General Election in Philadelphia will be held on November 3rd, 2020. Whether in person or by mail, it will be accurate and fair. https://t.co/lg6TYDQidN
— Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) July 30, 2020
Schmidt is a republican.
