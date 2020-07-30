NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — More dominoes are falling when it comes to schools reopening in the Delaware Valley. The superintendent of the Norristown Area School District announced Thursday that he’s suspending all fall sports in the district.
“I informed our Board that I could not in good conscience put anyone in harm’s way, nor allow any reopening plan that increases the risk of exposure, infection, illness, or someone dying. Since we view our athletic teams as an extension of our instructional program, I feel it is inappropriate and contradictory for us to allow fall sports to occur when we feel it is not prudent to have an in-person instruction at this time.,” Superintendent Christopher Dormer said in a statement posted on Twitter.
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:
I am suspending all @NorristownASD fall sports for the 2020 season, to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and community.
Please see information and letter sent to PAC, District One, and PIAA⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dZBeYyGSVq
— Christopher Dormer (@NASDSuper) July 30, 2020
The district plans to hold all virtual classes until at least January.
You must log in to post a comment.