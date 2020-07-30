CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NORRISTOWN, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — More dominoes are falling when it comes to schools reopening in the Delaware Valley. The superintendent of the Norristown Area School District announced Thursday that he’s suspending all fall sports in the district.

“I informed our Board that I could not in good conscience put anyone in harm’s way, nor allow any reopening plan that increases the risk of exposure, infection, illness, or someone dying. Since we view our athletic teams as an extension of our instructional program, I feel it is inappropriate and contradictory for us to allow fall sports to occur when we feel it is not prudent to have an in-person instruction at this time.,” Superintendent Christopher Dormer said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The district plans to hold all virtual classes until at least January.

