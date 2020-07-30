CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames erupted from a home in Center City, early Thursday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 2400 block of Cypress Street, not far from the Schuylkill River Park.

Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the building, around 6 a.m.

Eyewitness News has learned the home is currently under construction.

No word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

