PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames erupted from a home in Center City, early Thursday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 2400 block of Cypress Street, not far from the Schuylkill River Park.
Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the building, around 6 a.m.
Eyewitness News has learned the home is currently under construction.
Heads up! Avoid the area of 2400 Blk of Cypress St in center city. Heavy smoke and fire dwelling. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL https://t.co/UCUJcHeHyZ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 30, 2020
No word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.
