PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled “until further notice” after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Phillies say a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff received positive COVID-19 test results Thursday.
No players have tested positive.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 30, 2020
The MLB club says they have canceled all activity at Citizens Bank Park “until further notice.”
The Phillies season was put on hold Monday after more than a dozen Miami Marlins’ players tested positive COVID-19 following a three-game series in Philadelphia.
The Phillies are scheduled to return to the field on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.
