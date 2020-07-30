WATCH LIVE:Funeral Held For Congressman John Lewis
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Citizens Bank Park, coronavirus, Philadelphia News, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled “until further notice” after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Phillies say a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff received positive COVID-19 test results Thursday.

No players have tested positive.

The MLB club says they have canceled all activity at Citizens Bank Park “until further notice.”

The Phillies season was put on hold Monday after more than a dozen Miami Marlins’ players tested positive COVID-19 following a three-game series in Philadelphia. 

The Phillies are scheduled to return to the field on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

 

Comments