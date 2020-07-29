PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tire fell off a car on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital. Officials say the tire of a car in the westbound lanes fell off and crashed through the windshield of another car on the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near the Gladwyne exit, shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
That car was then rear-ended by another vehicle.
At least one person was taken to Presbyterian Hospital. Their condition is not known.
State police is leading the charge on this investigation. They say as of now there are no criminal charges.
The incident did tie up the early morning commute as eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours, but have since reopened.
