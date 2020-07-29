PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With many theaters and venues closed due to the pandemic, companies are having to come up with creative ways to provide entertainment while keeping people in the entertainment industry employed. The Parking Lot Social is on a two-week stop in Philadelphia.

Organizers describe it as a party in your car. The pop-up, drive-in movie theater is set up at The Navy Yard through Sunday.

“It’s like old drive-in movie, radio station style. We have FM receivers and you’re going to tune into 88.1 here locally and that’s how you hear it,” Tour Director Josh Barna said.

Wednesday is comedy night. The performers will appear on stage while the audience watches from their cars.

“We’ve got some local comics coming out — four of them. They’re going to do 15-20 minute sets apiece, but everything’s in your car. So people drive into the parking lot, they park, they stay in their cars and enjoy the comedy socially distant,” Barna said.

Other nights this week will feature movie showings. But Friday and Saturday will also include The Parking Lot Social’s signature event with DJs, games and other family-friendly fun, in addition to the films.

“That’s kind of our fun, dance party event where you stay in your car, we have DJs performing,” Barna said. “They’re doing confetti blasts, we have bubble machines, there’s silent discos, they’re doing trivia, Bingo.”

It’s a throwback to an old way of entertaining, made new again thanks to the pandemic.

Next month, the Phillies and Live Nation have planned a similar drive-in concert and comedy series to be held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.

Barna says the local response to The Parking Lot Social has been very positive.

“People have loved it,” he said. “A lot of people, this is the first time they’ve had something to do that wasn’t just going to the grocery store. So they’re super excited just to be out of the house.”

People must buy tickets in advance to minimize contact with others. Tickets are per car and range from $39 to $64 depending on the event. Wednesday’s comedy show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.