PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait until at least Saturday to return to the field. Major League Baseball announced the Phillies are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays instead of playing on Friday night.
Saturday’s doubleheader will be followed by a single game on Sunday to conclude the three-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 3:07 p.m. and Sunday’s game will remain at the originally scheduled start time of 3:07 p.m.
As scheduled, the Blue Jays will serve as the home team during the three-game series.
The Phillies haven’t played a game since Sunday for precautionary reasons after more than 15 Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a three-game series in Philadelphia.
The Phillies have taken coronavirus tests, but the club has not received any positive results as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the MLB postponed the Phillies-Yankees series that was scheduled to play on Monday and Tuesday in Philadelphia and then Wednesday and Thursday in New York. The Yankees are now scheduled to play the Baltimore Orioles, who were originally scheduled to play the Marlins.
The Marlins players who tested positive are quarantining in Philadelphia.
The Phillies have also quarantined their staff members who worked in the visitors’ clubhouse during the Marlins series.
You must log in to post a comment.