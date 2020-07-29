Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people and claimed the lives of two others. Police found several shell casings at the scene after gunshots were fired on the 1100 block of Beech Street, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were killed in the shooting.
An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were injured and are in stable condition.
This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (302) 576-3653.
